DSI slaps the iCon Group, 18 executives with 3 new charges

The Department of Special Investigations (DSI) has come up with three new charges against the iCon Group and its 18 executives for allegedly deceiving people by talking them into making fake investments.
DSI officials read out the new charges to the iCon Group owner Waranthaphon “Boss Paul” Wratyaworrakul and 17 executives being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women Correctional Institution on Monday.
The three new charges are:
Earlier, the 18 executives had been charged with:
Pol Captain Wissanu Chimtrakul, the DSI deputy director-general, said the department decided to add more charges after further
investigation revealed more evidence of the suspects violating the decree and the direct sale act.
Wissanu said the DSI was convinced that the 18 executives were suspected of conducting a pyramid scheme after it studied the transactions and administrative computer system and saw the overall picture of how the iCon Group carried out its business.
He said the celebrities who had been hired by the company faced the same charges because the DSI believed they also had a hand in deceiving and cheating the public.
Meanwhile, defence lawyer Withoon Kengngam said he had prepared information for the 18 executives to respond to the charges. He claimed the charges could be easily dismissed because they apply to operations that had no goods to sell, while iCon Group did have products to sell.
He also claimed that he has provided the DSI with a list of 700 witnesses, who are willing to testify in defence of the company’s operations.