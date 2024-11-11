DSI slaps the iCon Group, 18 executives with 3 new charges

The Department of Special Investigations (DSI) has come up with three new charges against the iCon Group and its 18 executives for allegedly deceiving people by talking them into making fake investments.

DSI officials read out the new charges to the iCon Group owner Waranthaphon “Boss Paul” Wratyaworrakul and 17 executives being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women Correctional Institution on Monday.

The three new charges are: