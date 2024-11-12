Losing EPL rights to have ‘no significant impact’: True Corp

True Corporation Plc announced on Tuesday that subscribers to TrueVisions will still be able to watch English Premier League (EPL) football matches until May 2025, after which the licence will be given to a different company that outbid True.

“The outcome of this bid will not have a significant impact on the company's business operations or customer satisfaction,” the telecom giant said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“We remain committed to investing in a diverse range of content, both globally and locally, to meet the entertainment needs of all our target audiences,” the statement read.

“We will also continue to develop viewing services across various platforms and leverage digital technology to enhance the content viewing experience, continuously enriching our customers' daily lives."

Jasmine International (JAS) reportedly won exclusive rights to broadcast the EPL and FA Cup for three consecutive seasons starting in 2025-26, under a deal worth US$559.98 million (19.16 billion baht).

JAS’ rights cover internet and digital TV broadcasts of football matches, including clips, in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, a news source said.

True’s statement added that TrueVisions is also offering a variety of football programmes from around the world and in Thailand to sports fans. These include Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Saudi League, Saudi King’s Cup, Australian League, UEFA Champion League, UEFA Europa League, Thai League 1 and 2, Chang FA Cup and Revo Cup.