Sittra’s legal troubles mount as police nab close associates

A couple close to embattled lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly helping him dupe a Thai EuroMillions winner out of 39 million baht.
Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) arrested Nuwat Yongyuth and his wife, Sarinee Nutchanart, at their home in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district after obtaining an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.
The couple were charged with helping Sittra lure Jatuporn “Jeh Oy” Ubonlert into paying 39 million baht in reimbursement for what they claimed was an expense for hiring a Chinese entertainer to meet Jatuporn in Bangkok. They claimed they lost 39 million baht worth of bitcoins to hackers before they could transfer the sum to the entertainer, and insisted Jatuporn reimburse them for the so-called loss.
Police said the couple withdrew the 39 million baht that Jatuporn had wired over at a bank branch in a shopping mall at the Lat Phrao intersection.
The couple also allegedly filed a false police complaint about 39 million baht worth of bitcoins being stolen and used a copy of this complaint to dupe Jatuporn.
Police seized two luxury cars at the couple’s home before escorting the suspects to the CSD headquarters for questioning.
Sittra, who is now being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison, was arrested on several charges, including the embezzlement of 71 million baht Jatuporn transferred to him for setting up an online lottery platform.
The lawyer has denied these charges, claiming Jatuporn had given him the money as a gift after he provided her with legal counselling for more than a year.