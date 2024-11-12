Sittra’s legal troubles mount as police nab close associates

A couple close to embattled lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly helping him dupe a Thai EuroMillions winner out of 39 million baht.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) arrested Nuwat Yongyuth and his wife, Sarinee Nutchanart, at their home in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district after obtaining an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.

The couple were charged with helping Sittra lure Jatuporn “Jeh Oy” Ubonlert into paying 39 million baht in reimbursement for what they claimed was an expense for hiring a Chinese entertainer to meet Jatuporn in Bangkok. They claimed they lost 39 million baht worth of bitcoins to hackers before they could transfer the sum to the entertainer, and insisted Jatuporn reimburse them for the so-called loss.