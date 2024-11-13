Likely Bank of Thailand chairman thanks both supporters and critics

Former finance minister Kittirat Na-Ranong on Tuesday used Facebook to thank both those who have expressed support and criticised him following reports that he has been named chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) board of directors.

“Every supportive voice is encouragement, and every critical voice is a reminder to think well, speak well, and act well,” Kittirat wrote.

Kittirat’s reaction came the day after Finance Ministry permanent secretary Sathit Limpongphan, who chairs the BOT’s selection committee, announced on Monday that the panel has finalised the selection of the candidate to replace Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expired at the end of September.

Although Sathit did not unveil the name of the selected candidate, a source familiar with the matter said Kittirat was nominated for the post of board chairman.

According to the source, the committee also named two new specialist board members to replace those whose terms expired. The new specialist members are Pongpanu Svetarundra, former Tourism and Sports Ministry permanent secretary, and Chunhajit Sangmai, former Finance Ministry deputy permanent secretary.

Sathit said the panel would forward its decision to the Finance Minister by next Tuesday (November 19), who will subsequently propose the appointment to the Cabinet. The new chairman must first get Cabinet approval and be appointed by His Majesty the King before the name can be announced, he added.