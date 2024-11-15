Outcry over case of a man adopting dogs and subsequently eating them

Thai pet lovers are shocked and saddened by a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Chiang Rai province.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation has revealed a horrifying incident of a man who adopted dogs under the guise of providing them a loving home, only to cruelly slaughter and consume them.

The case unfolded when a dog named “Sushi”, which had been rehomed several times, was adopted by a young Akha man. Instead of providing a loving home, the man, identified as Ache Wuyi, was part of a disturbing trend of animal cruelty. Tragically, Sushi, along with other dogs named Bear, Lucky, and Sumo, met a horrific fate.

When the Watchdog Thailand Foundation was alerted about the incidents, it worked with local authorities to investigate the matter. The Mae Chan Police, led by Lt-Colonel Kiatisuk Chitrprasan, questioned Wuyi, who confessed to killing and consuming the dogs.

Wuyi claimed that he had adopted the dogs but had subsequently killed and eaten them due to behavioural issues and difficulties in rehoming them. However, his horrific actions have sparked outrage, leading to calls for stricter animal welfare laws in Thailand.

Ache Wuyi has been charged with animal cruelty under Thai law. If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

The foundation is urging animal lovers to exercise extreme caution when rehoming pets and to conduct thorough background checks on potential adopters. The organisation is also calling for increased awareness about animal cruelty and stricter penalties for those who perpetrate such heinous acts.