Russian woman assaulted in Pattaya at night by Bolt rider

A Russian property broker was repeatedly punched on the face by an angry Bolt rider early on Sunday after she told him to slow down, police said.
Anna, 41, with a cut on the lip and a swollen face, came to file a complaint at Pattaya Police Station at 1.44am.
She told police that she had called a Bolt app rider from Soi Kasetsin to take her to her apartment near Khao Phra Tamnak.
She said the rider was speeding so she told him to slow down to avoid an accident.
She said the rider became angry and confronted her until he stopped in front of a police booth at Khao Phra Tamnak, or Pattaya Hill.
The
woman said the rider started punching her, so she shouted out for help. She said the rider sped away after onlookers stepped in to stop him.
A witness, Surasak, 45, who is employed at a nearby hotel, said he was driving home in his car after work when spotted the rider attacking a foreign woman so he stopped to help.
Surasak drove the Russian woman to the police station for her to file a complaint.
Police will seek help from the Bolt application operator to identify and locate the rider to summon him to face assault charges.