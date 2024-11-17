Russian woman assaulted in Pattaya at night by Bolt rider

A Russian property broker was repeatedly punched on the face by an angry Bolt rider early on Sunday after she told him to slow down, police said.

Anna, 41, with a cut on the lip and a swollen face, came to file a complaint at Pattaya Police Station at 1.44am.

She told police that she had called a Bolt app rider from Soi Kasetsin to take her to her apartment near Khao Phra Tamnak.

She said the rider was speeding so she told him to slow down to avoid an accident.

She said the rider became angry and confronted her until he stopped in front of a police booth at Khao Phra Tamnak, or Pattaya Hill.