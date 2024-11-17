Chiang Mai to retrieve krathong garbage Tuesday  

The Chiang Mai Irrigation Office will start plucking krathong garbage from the Ping River on Tuesday.

The office explained that it would wait for the Yi Peng festival to end before it would collect krathongs from the river.

The festival began on Saturday night. On the following morning, a lot of krathong garbage was trapped at the watergate in Tambon Pa Daed, Mung district.

The irrigation office opened just one panel of the gate to direct the krathongs to flow into the same spot.