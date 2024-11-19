Proposal to serve alcohol on Thai trains sparks safety debate

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has proposed a novel idea to boost revenue and enhance the travel experience: selling alcohol on trains. The SRT’s proposal is currently being reviewed by the Alcohol Beverage Control Committee.

The SRT argues that selling alcohol on trains aligns with the government's tourism promotion efforts and could help alleviate the state enterprise's financial woes. Offering alcoholic beverages on board would attract more passengers and generate additional revenue, it said.

However, the proposal has raised concerns among public health advocates and safety experts. Critics argue that allowing alcohol consumption on trains could lead to increased drunkenness, disorderly behaviour, and accidents.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said, "While the SRT's desire to boost revenue is understandable, we must prioritise public safety. We need to carefully consider the potential consequences of allowing alcohol consumption on trains, especially regarding passenger safety and security."

The Alcohol Beverage Control Committee said it is carefully considering the potential risks and benefits before making a decision on the proposal.

In related news, the committee has approved new guidelines for hotel alcohol sales. Hotels will now be allowed to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, but only for consumption in guest rooms.

