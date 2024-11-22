Buddha’s tooth relic from China enshrined at Sanam Luang from Dec 5

The public is being invited to view a sacred relic of the Buddha’s tooth from China, which will be enshrined in Bangkok from December 5 to February 14, 2025.

The relic from Lingguang Temple in Beijing will be enshrined at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district for 73 days. Various activities will be held during its display in Bangkok.

The event is being organised by the Thai and Chinese governments to mark the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, the so-called “Golden Year of Friendship”.

The enshrinement of the revered relic also celebrates HM the King’s sixth cycle (72nd) birthday on July 28, the Culture Ministry said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The relic will be housed in a shrine which is currently under construction at Sanam Luang and will feature both Thai and Chinese architectural characteristics.

A grand parade will be held on December 4 to transport the relic from Don Mueang Airport to the Maha Chetsadabodin Pavilion Court, and then on to Sanam Luang.

Some 2,700 people will take part in the procession, including officials from the Bureau of the Royal Household, Royal Thai Armed Forces and Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, local schools and members of Chinese communities in Thailand.