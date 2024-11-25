Paetongtarn calls on Thais to not tolerate any domestic violence

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday called on the Thai society as a whole to take a stand against violence towards women and children.

She made the call in a speech she delivered to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is observed on November 25 every year.

The premier said the Thai government had issued a Cabinet resolution on June 29, 1999, to make November the month to work on eliminating violence against women and children.

This year, she said, the government has launched a new campaign to end violence against women, children and family members under the theme: “Act Now to End Violence against Women and Girls”.