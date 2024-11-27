Dr Boon’s case could go beyond public fraud

The high-profile case of hospital tycoon Dr Boon Vanasin could go beyond scamming the public into investing in fake projects and potentially involves deeper corruption within Thailand’s capital market, a source familiar with the matter has revealed.

Boon, 86, allegedly used his credentials as the founder of Thonburi Hospital and chairman of the Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) board to take out loans and lure investments worth billions of baht to fund five huge healthcare projects.

So far, 527 victims have filed complaints claiming total losses of more than 7 billion baht.

On November 22, the Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Boon and eight others, including his ex-wife and daughter. Police believe the well-known doctor fled to China in September.

The source told Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Tuesday that Boon might have taken loans using THG shares as collateral in illegal transactions since 2022. The case came out into the open this year after some of the creditors found that they could not cash cheques issued by the suspects.