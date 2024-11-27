3 arrested, 101 million baht in assets seized in ONCB crackdown

The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has arrested three suspects and confiscated assets worth 101 million baht in crackdowns on drug traffickers in five provinces, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, alongside ONCB secretary-general Pol Lt-General Phanurat Lakboon and Patrick Mihoub, a customs coordinator from the French embassy, Tawee highlighted the success of the latest operation.

This operation, the second of its kind, involved coordinated raids in Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Chonburi, with support from police and military units.