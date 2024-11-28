Mapping disasters: How one geologist is saving lives in Thailand

Major floods that hit northern Thailand this year, causing billions of baht in damage, raised questions about the country’s ability to forecast and mitigate natural disasters.
However, as floodwaters surged through downtown Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and vast rural areas in September, an unlikely hero emerged to protect those in harm’s way.
Santi Pailoplee, a Chulalongkorn University geology professor, launched the MitrEarth website in 2019 to provide information and updates on geology and general science. His online hobby quickly became a lifeline for residents of flood-prone areas.
The highlight of MitrEarth is an interactive geographic map showing which areas are prone to various natural disasters.
"Disasters are natural phenomena that are difficult to avoid, whether they are major disasters that occur rarely or smaller disasters that happen more frequently,” Santi told The Nation.
“We should be prepared to face any type of disaster. Educating people about geology and natural hazards improves communication and warning systems, which minimises damage and impacts,” he said.
He pointed out that natural disasters tend to cause more damage nowadays as cities expand towards fault zones and floodways.
Geological information about low-lying areas, elevated spots, and water flow has become crucial in protecting us from the impact of disasters like floods, he added.
“For instance, residents near Tham Ngam in Nonthaburi should be aware how high their house is above sea level, how close it is to the river, and whether it is located on the river’s inner or outer bend.”
What’s on MitrEarth
MitrEarth features a comprehensive collection of articles and e-books on geology, science and Thai history, which is one of Santi’s many interests.
The website also provides teaching materials and exercises for classroom use, covering topics such as earthquakes, deserts, oceans and seas, surface water, underground water, and volcanos.
Meanwhile, Santi’s MitrEarth Facebook page offers information, news and updates on trending geological topics, with links to the database, maps, exercises, and presentation slides available to download for free on the MitrEarth website.
The most popular feature on MitrEarth is the map powered by GIS (geographic information system) technology. It provides users with information on the types of disasters likely to occur where they live, including data on probability and severity levels.
Santi said MitrEarth uses satellite images from various sources worldwide, coupled with GIS tools, to produce a map of Thailand comprising detailed data on land elevation, surface and underground water, and more.
Over the past few years, his website and Facebook page have served as vital tools for disaster mitigation, offering information to community leaders and government officials. Some agencies have consulted them for the latest updates on disasters, while others provide data to Santi so he can turn it into maps to aid at-risk residents.
The professor plans to add more features to the website soon.
"As a researcher and geologist, I aim to use GIS tools to create geographic datasets in other dimensions to further mitigate disasters, such as mapping water flow patterns, areas where roads could be cut off by flooding, and safe evacuation routes,” said Santi. “I’m also planning to improve the website’s presentation to make it more digestible and easier to understand," he added.