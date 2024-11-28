Mapping disasters: How one geologist is saving lives in Thailand

Major floods that hit northern Thailand this year, causing billions of baht in damage, raised questions about the country’s ability to forecast and mitigate natural disasters.

However, as floodwaters surged through downtown Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and vast rural areas in September, an unlikely hero emerged to protect those in harm’s way.

Santi Pailoplee, a Chulalongkorn University geology professor, launched the MitrEarth website in 2019 to provide information and updates on geology and general science. His online hobby quickly became a lifeline for residents of flood-prone areas.

The highlight of MitrEarth is an interactive geographic map showing which areas are prone to various natural disasters.

"Disasters are natural phenomena that are difficult to avoid, whether they are major disasters that occur rarely or smaller disasters that happen more frequently,” Santi told The Nation.

“We should be prepared to face any type of disaster. Educating people about geology and natural hazards improves communication and warning systems, which minimises damage and impacts,” he said.

He pointed out that natural disasters tend to cause more damage nowadays as cities expand towards fault zones and floodways.

Geological information about low-lying areas, elevated spots, and water flow has become crucial in protecting us from the impact of disasters like floods, he added.

“For instance, residents near Tham Ngam in Nonthaburi should be aware how high their house is above sea level, how close it is to the river, and whether it is located on the river’s inner or outer bend.”