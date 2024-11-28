Police capture fugitive accused of killing 3 over ATM dispute

After a day-long manhunt, police finally tracked down a man who hid inside a forest in Loei province after allegedly killing three people in the neighbouring Nong Bua Lamphu province.
Samart Thiphakbanjode, 57, was arrested when he emerged from his hiding place in Phu Krajome forest at noon to find food.
Around 300 police officers were dispatched to the spot in Loei’s Erawan district to hunt for him after he fled on a motorcycle to the forested area.
Authorities allege that Samart fatally shot Preecha Fiamai, 54, his daughter Chinee Fiamai, 28, and Thavorn Waedthaisong, 66, on Wednesday morning. They were his neighbours in Ban Fai Hin village in Nong Bua Lamphu’s Si Bun Ruang district.
The dispute reportedly stemmed from loans Samart had provided to the three victims. They had pledged their ATM cards as collateral, but Samart allegedly withdrew the 10,000 baht government handout when it arrived. This prompted the victims to file a police complaint, reportedly enraging Samart.
Preecha’s sister, Sanit Samerboon said her brother frequently borrowed small sums of 200 to 300 baht from Samart, who in turn would withdraw funds from Preecha’s account, including his disability allowance.
However, when the 10,000-baht handout arrived, Samart also withdrew that, prompting Preecha to file a police complaint, which led to the tragic incident.
After Samart disappeared into the forests, police used drones to locate him but failed and could only arrest him when he emerged. The suspect has been taken to Si Bun Ruang Police Station for legal proceedings.