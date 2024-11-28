Police capture fugitive accused of killing 3 over ATM dispute

After a day-long manhunt, police finally tracked down a man who hid inside a forest in Loei province after allegedly killing three people in the neighbouring Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Samart Thiphakbanjode, 57, was arrested when he emerged from his hiding place in Phu Krajome forest at noon to find food.

Around 300 police officers were dispatched to the spot in Loei’s Erawan district to hunt for him after he fled on a motorcycle to the forested area.

Authorities allege that Samart fatally shot Preecha Fiamai, 54, his daughter Chinee Fiamai, 28, and Thavorn Waedthaisong, 66, on Wednesday morning. They were his neighbours in Ban Fai Hin village in Nong Bua Lamphu’s Si Bun Ruang district.