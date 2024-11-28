Ex-PPRP spokesman in hospital after blood pressure drops in prison

Former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy spokesman Samart Janechaijitwanit was admitted to the prison hospital on Wednesday evening after his blood pressure plunged from not eating.
Kanokwan Jiewchuaphan, a deputy spokesperson of the Corrections Department, said Samart was admitted to the Medical Corrections Hospital two days after he was arrested on Monday for allegedly laundering money for The iCon Group, which is accused of running a pyramid scheme.
Samart was taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison at 7pm on Tuesday after the Criminal Court rejected his appeal for bail, Kanokwan said. She added that Samart was unable to eat his breakfast the following morning, apparently because he was too worried about his situation.
She said Samart had not started fasting because he was still drinking water, but could not eat much since his arrest.
Kanokwan said Samart’s condition worsened in the evening, with his pulse racing, and since he already suffered from other health conditions, he was referred to the Medical Correctional Hospital on Wednesday evening.
His condition appeared to be improving on Thursday morning, but Kanokwan said the doctors have decided to keep him under observation for another 24 hours before deciding whether or not he should be returned to prison.