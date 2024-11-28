Ex-PPRP spokesman in hospital after blood pressure drops in prison

Former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy spokesman Samart Janechaijitwanit was admitted to the prison hospital on Wednesday evening after his blood pressure plunged from not eating.

Kanokwan Jiewchuaphan, a deputy spokesperson of the Corrections Department, said Samart was admitted to the Medical Corrections Hospital two days after he was arrested on Monday for allegedly laundering money for The iCon Group, which is accused of running a pyramid scheme.

Samart was taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison at 7pm on Tuesday after the Criminal Court rejected his appeal for bail, Kanokwan said. She added that Samart was unable to eat his breakfast the following morning, apparently because he was too worried about his situation.