Two killed as construction crane collapses on Rama II Road

A construction crane carrying a concrete beam collapsed on Rama II Road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province, killing two workers and injuring 10 others. Two others are still missing.

Facebook page ‘FM91 Trafficpro’ reported at 4am Friday that the accident took place at a construction site of an elevated highway on Rama II Road near Mahachai Muang Mai Market at km.21+100.

There were 39 workers onsite at the time of the accident, 25 of whom escaped uninjured, a rescue staffer said.

Two workers were found dead and 10 injured workers were sent to nearby hospitals.

Staffers are searching the debris for the remaining two missing victims.

At 6.30am, Samut Sakhon police reported severe congestion on both inbound and outbound lanes of Rama II Road near the construction site, with cars tailing back as far as km.23 and km.16, respectively.

Motorists are advised to use Phetkasem and Phutthasakhon roads to avoid the affected route, police said.

Rama II Road is notorious for “never-ending” construction work that has been blamed for multiple accidents.

In May this year, a concrete beam fell onto the road at a construction site in front of Index Living Mall in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, killing one worker and injuring another, and also damaging four passing vehicles.