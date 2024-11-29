Biometric check-in starts on December 1, AOT confirms

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is set to roll out its Biometric Identification System for domestic and international passengers starting Sunday (December 1). The system will be available at all six AOT airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.
This initiative aims to enhance convenience, speed up processes, and reduce waiting times at each service point from approximately 3 minutes to just 1 minute.
Passengers can register for the biometric system by asking staff at airline check-in counters to register their face in the biometric system at the boarding pass scanner. The system will record facial data and travel document information.
Alternatively, they can opt to use the self-service check-in machines (CUSS) by selecting the airline, consenting to facial data registration in the biometric system, and then proceeding with the self-check-in process to receive a boarding pass. They should then scan the barcode on the boarding pass, insert their passport or ID card, and complete the process with a facial scan. This finalises the registration, allowing the system to save facial data and travel document information.
Luggage can be checked in by using the automated bag-drop machine (CUBD).
Passengers can then proceed through security checks and boarding steps without needing to present their passports or boarding passes again.
Passenger data will be automatically deleted within 48 hours of registration, in compliance with Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and international standards for data security.
AOT remains committed to delivering world-class airport services, enhancing Thailand's aviation and tourism industries, driving economic growth, and providing a seamless and memorable travel experience.