Biometric check-in starts on December 1, AOT confirms

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is set to roll out its Biometric Identification System for domestic and international passengers starting Sunday (December 1). The system will be available at all six AOT airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

This initiative aims to enhance convenience, speed up processes, and reduce waiting times at each service point from approximately 3 minutes to just 1 minute.

Passengers can register for the biometric system by asking staff at airline check-in counters to register their face in the biometric system at the boarding pass scanner. The system will record facial data and travel document information.