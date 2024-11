Floods in South kill four, displace over 240,000 families

Severe flooding in seven southern provinces has killed four people and displaced 240,812 households, authorities reported on Friday.

As of Friday morning, 2,959 villages and towns in 78 districts across Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces were still under water, the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) said.

The floods have claimed two lives in Pattani and two in Songkhla.

The ONWR has set up a command centre at the Royal Irrigation Project Office in Nakhon Si Thammarat. ONWR officials are also working with provincial authorities to build and repair flood defences while assisting and evacuating victims.

The following districts have been designated as flood-disaster zones:

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Chu-uat, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Phra Phrom, Muang, Ron Phibun, Chulabhorn, Pak Phanang, Phrom Khiri, Nopphitam, and Thungsong

Phatthalung: Muang, Si Banphot, Khuan Khanun, Pak Phayoon, Bang Kaew

Satun: Khuan Don, Muang, and Tha Pae

Songkhla: Muang, Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, Saba Yoi, Ranote, Krasae Sin, Rattaphum, Sadao, Hat Yai, Na Mom, Khuan Niang, Bang Klam, Singhanakhon, Khlong Hoi Khong and Sathing Phra

Pattani: Mayo, Thung Yang Daeng, Nong Chik, Mae Lan, Mai Kaen, Khok Pho, Ya Rang, Ya Ring, Muang, Sai Buri, Kapho and Panare

Yala: Bannang Sata, Muang, Yaha, Raman, Betong, Than To, Krong Pinang and Kabang

Narathiwat: Bacho, Waeng, Rusoh, Joh I Rong, Sukhirin, Yi-ngor, Ra-ngae, Tak Bai, Chanae, Si Sakhon, Su-ngai Kolok, Su-ngai Padi and Muang