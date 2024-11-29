Rabies outbreak confirmed in Bangkok’s Soi Onnut 86

Bangkokians have been advised to stay away from Soi Onnut 86 in Prawet district after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed an outbreak of rabies in the area.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the BMA’s Health Department said officials had learned that stray dogs around a garbage treatment centre in Soi Onnut 86 were infected with the rabies virus.

The department then coordinated with the Department of Livestock Development to vaccinate residents in the 5-kilometre radius, who may have come in contact with possible carrier animals.

So far, 728 people have been inoculated, while 51 stray dogs in the area have been caught and isolated to monitor their condition.

The department also vaccinated 104 pets in nearby communities, including those in Saphan Sung, Prawet, and Suan Luang districts of Bangkok, and Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

People can also get a free rabies shot at Public Health Service Centres No 22 and 57 on weekdays from 8am to noon. The centres’ phone numbers are 02 349 1816 and 02 396 1866, respectively.

The department is urging people to ensure their pets do not come in contact with other animals and monitor their symptoms closely.

Pet owners are advised to call the Health Department’s 1555 hotline immediately if their pets display a sudden change in behaviour, become aggressive, have locked jaws or are foaming at the mouth.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease and it can infect many species of mammals, including humans. Domesticated dogs contribute up to 99% of all rabies transmissions to humans.

WHO said rabies is almost always fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms, so the best prevention method is to vaccinate dogs and avoid dog bites.