Pattani province struggles with heavy flooding as rains persist

Heavy continuous rain left three districts in the southern province of Pattani inundated on Friday, forcing three hospitals to temporarily suspend operations.
The districts under water are Muang, Sai Buri and Nong Chik, while authorities say three highways – 418, 43, 4092 – have been closed until floodwaters recede, making travel difficult for residents in five communities.
Meanwhile, Nong Chik and Yaring hospitals have shifted their patients to Pattani Hospital and set up emergency centres at the Nong Chik and Yaring district offices. The Thung Yang Daeng Hospital has also set up a field hospital at Nam Dam Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to attend to emergency cases.
The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains across all districts in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, as well as four districts in Trang (Na Yong, Muang, Yan Ta Khao and Palian) and three districts in Satun (Manang, Khuan Kalong and Khuan Don).
The department warned that the heavy rain could trigger flash floods and runoffs, particularly in flood-prone areas.