Pattani province struggles with heavy flooding as rains persist

The districts under water are Muang, Sai Buri and Nong Chik, while authorities say three highways – 418, 43, 4092 – have been closed until floodwaters recede, making travel difficult for residents in five communities.

Meanwhile, Nong Chik and Yaring hospitals have shifted their patients to Pattani Hospital and set up emergency centres at the Nong Chik and Yaring district offices. The Thung Yang Daeng Hospital has also set up a field hospital at Nam Dam Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to attend to emergency cases.