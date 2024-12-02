Finance Ministry seeks another THB50bn for flood relief in South

The Finance Ministry will seek Cabinet approval for another 50 billion baht to fund soft loans for flood victims in the South if the current budget of 50 billion for those in the North and Northeast runs out.

Offered through the Government Saving Bank’s GSB Boost Up programme, the low-interest loans aim to support SMEs and individual entrepreneurs in flood-hit provinces, said ministry permanent secretary Lawan Saengsanit,

Severe flooding in northern regions in September and October was followed this month by floods that have submerged large areas of five southern provinces.