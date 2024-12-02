Floods devastate rubber plantations in South of Thailand

The massive floods that hit five provinces in the South last week would have caused damages worth 20 billion baht, the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAT) said.

Sukthat Tangwiriyakul, acting governor of the authority, said heavy flooding in Songkhla, Satun, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat damaged more than 5 million rai of rubber plantations.

He said RAT reckons that farmers will not be able tap their rubber trees for another month and a half, which would cause some 20 billion baht in lost revenue. The estimate is based on the current price of latex at 65 baht per kilogram.