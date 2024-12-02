Monk’s DIY eyebrows to unlock welfare card payment go viral

A Facebook post showing a Buddhist monk sticking fake eyebrows on his face so he could use his state welfare card went viral on Monday.

Three photographs of the unnamed monk were posted on the CNew Viewer 4K page at around 11.17am, and within a couple of hours, the post drew nearly 8,000 reactions, including laughing emojis, more than 370 comments and over 1,500 shares.

The post said that the monk faced difficulties using his welfare rights as the store’s payment app failed to recognise him as the same person pictured in the welfare card.

Welfare cardholders must present their ID cards at authorised stores, where a state payment app scans their faces for verification.