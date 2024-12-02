New drug crackdown results in 4,784 arrests, 44m meth pill haul

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced the success of its nationwide operation last week targeting drug pushers, which resulted in 4,784 arrests and the seizure of more than 44 million methamphetamine pills.

RTP chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet held a press conference on Monday to announce the results of the operation, dubbed “clipping wings of drug pushers”, that was launched nationwide last Tuesday.

The operation saw coordination between the Provincial Police Bureaus 1-9, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Office of Narcotics Control Board and other government agencies. They jointly searched 3,146 sites, targeting 907 suspected drug trafficking rings.