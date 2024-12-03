Thailand wins 3 awards at int’l ophthalmic photography contest

A Thai technician from Mettapracharak Hospital in Nakhon Pathom province won three awards at the Ophthalmic Photographers’ Society 55th Annual Education Programme held in the United States in October, the Department of Medical Services announced on Monday.

Photographs taken by Niphan Yodmanee, an audio visual and ophthalmic tool technician, were chosen for display at the AAO 2024, an international ophthalmology conference hosted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology held from October 18-20 in Chicago, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the department’s director-general, said.

He said the Ophthalmic Photographers’ Society (OPS: www.opsweb.org), which is the world’s largest society of ophthalmic tool users and photographers, has awarded three prizes to Niphan as follows:

- 1st prize in the Indocyanine Green Angiography category, for the photograph titled “Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Disease”

- 2nd prize in the Optical Coherence Tomography category, for the photograph titled “Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Disease”

- 3rd prize in the Composite category, for the photograph titled ”Neuroretinitis”

Taweesin said the Mettapracharak Hospital, under the Department of Medical Services, is Thailand’s top specialised ophthalmology institute that also offers a training programme for ophthalmic technicians. So far the programme has produced over 200 technicians in 16 batches.