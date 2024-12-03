Koh Chang’s famous ‘abandoned ship hotel’ goes up in flames

Koh Chang’s famous yet abandoned ship hotel was engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning, with firefighters saying there was no chance of extinguishing the blaze.

Pol Colonel Wallop Klangwanthip, chief of the Koh Chang Police Station, said the former Grand Laguna Hotel went up in flames at 11.50am. Strong winds caused the blaze to spread quickly and firefighters reported that their efforts were limited to preventing the fire from spreading further.

The Grand Laguna Hotel, dubbed by locals as the “abandoned ship hotel”, is a popular photo spot for visitors to the island in Trat province.