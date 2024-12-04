Same-sex marriages can be registered nationwide from Jan 22

The Interior Ministry is fully prepared to register same-sex marriages across Thailand when the Equal Marriage Act goes into effect on January 22, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejwanich said.

Theerarat confirmed on Wednesday that all 50 district offices in Bangkok and 878 district offices nationwide are ready to facilitate the registration of same-sex marriages. She hailed the act’s enforcement as a significant milestone for Thai society in recognising and endorsing equality for diverse sexual orientations.

She also extended her best wishes to same-sex couples who will register their marriages, hoping they build happy, harmonious family lives together.