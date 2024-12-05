Bangkokians invited to admire Jupiter in ‘Starry Night’ event

Bangkok residents and tourists are invited to witness Jupiter’s close approach to the Earth at Benjakitti Park on Saturday.
The “Starry Night over Bangkok 2024” event is a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry and the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.
This event offers stargazers a unique opportunity to observe Jupiter, which is at its closest to Earth this year. Visitors can view the planet’s clouds and storms as well as its four Galilean moons through telescopes.
More than 100 telescopes will be set up for stargazers, who can also photograph planets and enjoy a night walk around the park.
Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the event aims to promote the capital as a learning city and encourage people to engage in activities at local parks. He noted that last year’s stargazing event attracted over 10,000 participants.
“This year, we invite everyone to attend Starry Night over Bangkok, the largest stargazing event in Thailand,” he said.
The event is free and will run from 5pm to 10pm. Those interested can register at bit.ly/StarryNightoverBKK2024-Reg.