Khlong Prem Prachakorn canal restoration project nears completion

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Metropolitan Electricity Authority governor, Wilas Chaloeysat, inspected the electrical system along the Khlong Prem Prachakorn canal on Wednesday.
The inspection aimed to ensure the area was ready for the grand opening of the Prem Prachavanarak Public Park on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road.
The MEA confirmed that its electricity distribution system, including the newly installed streetlights on both sides of the canal, is fully operational. It also said that the electrical system is safe and stable, making the area attractive to tourists.
The MEA is also working with relevant sectors to improve the landscape, water quality and living conditions for residents.
Recognising the critical issues affecting the canal, such as encroachment, sedimentation, pollution and drain obstructions, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn graciously initiated the Khlong Prem Prachakorn Development Project. The project aimed to restore the canal’s ecosystem and improve the quality of life for residents nearby. The revitalised canal has regained its beauty and functionality.
As part of the project, PTT Group has transformed a 10-rai area along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road by the canal into the Prem Prachavanarak Public Park, dedicated to His Majesty on the occasion of his 72nd birthday on July 28.
Their Majesties the King and Queen will preside over the park’s opening ceremony on Tuesday (December 10).
The Interior Ministry, through its Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning, along with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, MEA and the Provincial Waterworks Authority, has worked on the area in collaboration with all relevant sectors. Their efforts include installing streetlights, improving the electrical distribution system, enhancing the landscape and upgrading living conditions for residents.