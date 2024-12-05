Khlong Prem Prachakorn canal restoration project nears completion

The MEA confirmed that its electricity distribution system, including the newly installed streetlights on both sides of the canal, is fully operational. It also said that the electrical system is safe and stable, making the area attractive to tourists.

The MEA is also working with relevant sectors to improve the landscape, water quality and living conditions for residents.

Recognising the critical issues affecting the canal, such as encroachment, sedimentation, pollution and drain obstructions, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn graciously initiated the Khlong Prem Prachakorn Development Project. The project aimed to restore the canal’s ecosystem and improve the quality of life for residents nearby. The revitalised canal has regained its beauty and functionality.