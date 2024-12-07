Moroccan man flees Thailand after allegedly strangling boyfriend to death

Police are coordinating with the Interpol in looking for a Moroccan man suspected of fleeing the country after killing his boyfriend who operated a famous aesthetic clinic in Chiang Mai province.

The murder was reported on Friday morning by a maid who works at Dr Sammy Clinic in Mae Hia subdistrict, Muang district. The witness found the body of Thitikan Dulikanont, also known as Dr Sammy, lying on the third floor of the clinic with bruises on his neck.

Police found an elastic rope in the room and speculated that it might have been used to strangle the victim to death.

Police investigation revealed that Thitikan, who was a transgender, entered the clinic with his boyfriend Bilal Chefinu, a Moroccan national on the night of December 4. Chefinu was seen leaving the clinic at 2am on December 5 in Thitikan's car.

The suspect left the car on Moon Muang Road in Si Phum subdistrict, before catching a Tuk Tuk to Chiang Mai International Airport, police said.

Officials said the suspect boarded an AirAsia flight FD515 at 6am on December 5 to Hong Kong.

The Chiang Mai provincial court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Chefinu for first-degree murder, police said, adding that they had contacted Interpol to issue a red notice for the suspect and help in tracking him down.

The body of the victim has been sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.