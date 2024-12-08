Poor-quality steel bars worth over THB200m seized from Thai factory

The ministry revealed on Sunday that its inspectors were sent to the factory after acknowledging that it sold cheap steel bars via online platforms.
The factory was hired by a Chinese company, Well Established, to produce poor-quality steel for distribution in Thailand. Apart from seizing steel bars, inspectors have ordered the company to recall sold items before proceeding with legal action.
The owners of the Thai company would face up to four years and six months imprisonment and/or up to 2.5 million baht fine under the Industrial Product Standards Act, inspectors said, adding that it would face legal action for operating a business without a licence.
Online platforms would face up to six months imprisonment and/or up to 500,000 baht fine for selling products that do not meet the standard.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan explained that this move came as steel bars were used for construction of buildings, condominiums, roads and bridges, and compromising on quality could result in severe accidents.
He asked online platform operators to strictly inspect users on their platforms, adding that they could seek Thai Industrial Standards Institute for assistance on inspection for poor-quality products.