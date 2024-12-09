Naked ambition: Russian tourist’s ambitious swim results in rescue

A naked Russian tourist was rescued from the sea about six kilometres from Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier on Monday after being spotted struggling in the strong current.

Speedboat driver Pracharat Satsuk, 34, said he saw the unidentified man while he was ferrying some 20 foreign tourists to Koh Lan island.

Upon seeing the Russian man struggling to stay afloat, Pracharat stopped his boat and threw a life vest to him before pulling him onboard. He noted the man was exhausted and completely naked.