Thresher shark found beached on Koh Phi Phi returned to sea

Thresher sharks,like blacktip sharks, are not accustomed to humans and are quite skittish.



He added that he had never seen one in such shallow waters.

Thresher sharks are considered rare for the general public in Thailand. Divers who wish to see them usually have to travel to remote deep-sea islands in foreign waters.



Distinctive features include an exceptionally long upper tail fin and large round eyes compared to their small heads. Their bodies are sleeker and longer than the sharks we are familiar with, he said in the post.



Adult thresher sharks can reach lengths of 5-6 metres, largely due to their long tails. When measuring their total length, they appear significantly longer relative to their body size/weight.



There could be several reasons why this shark ventured into such shallow waters. It might have been cleaning itself on the sand, or it could have been startled by the crowd and swam in circles, among other possibilities. However, it is unusual enough to warrant attention.

The sick thresher shark that beached itself was successfully rescued and released back into the sea by staff and villagers.

Thon added that the public can help with conservation by refraining from consuming shark fin soup. The oceans are already in poor condition, let’s not make things worse, he said.