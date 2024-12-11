Thai doctor warns of missing deadly viruses from Australian lab

A prominent Thai neurologist, Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, has raised concerns over the disappearance of more than 300 laboratory tubes containing deadly viruses from an Australian laboratory.

The missing viruses, including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus, and Hantavirus, are classified as BSL-4 pathogens, requiring the highest level of biosafety containment.

Thiravat's social media post highlights the potential risks associated with the loss of these highly infectious agents. He expressed concern about the possibility of these viruses falling into the wrong hands or being used for malicious purposes.

The incident has also sparked discussion among other experts, including Anan Jongkaewwattana, a molecular virology researcher. Anan echoed Thiravat's concerns, questioning the security protocols at the Australian laboratory and the potential implications of the missing viruses.



Both experts have called for a thorough investigation into the matter and have urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent any potential harm. They have also highlighted the need for increased vigilance in handling and storing dangerous pathogens, especially in light of recent global health crises.



