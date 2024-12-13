Transport Ministry to unveil ‘Houses for Thais’ on Jan 20

The Transport Ministry will unveil specifications and models for affordable housing under the government’s “Baan Pheu Khon Thai” (Houses for Thais) initiative on January 20 at Bangkok’s Krung Thep Apiwat Central Station.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said on Friday that the campaign aims to provide low- and middle-income workers affordable housing near urban centres, utilising land owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

A survey by SRT Asset Ltd (SRTA), the rail authority’s asset management arm, revealed that approximately 38,000 rai (6,080 hectares) of land not used for train operations could be developed for residential purposes.

The project will begin in four pilot locations, namely Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, Pathum Thani’s Chiang Rak area, near the Thonburi Railway Station and in Chiang Mai province, the deputy minister said.

Initial designs include single-storey houses on 50 square wah of land, with 50 square metres of floor space, two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, a washing area and parking space for up to two cars. Condominium options will include one-bedroom units at 30 square metres and two-bedroom units at 45 square metres.

The SRTA roadmap plans to expand the project to 22 locations by 2028 and 87 by 2033.