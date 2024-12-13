Thai foreign minister to negotiate release of 4 captured fishing crew

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has been tasked with negotiating the release of four Thai fishing crew who were captured by a Myanmar warship last month.
Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, Defence Ministry spokesman, said on Friday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed Maris to meet his Myanmar counterpart on December 19 to negotiate the release of the four fishing crew.
On November 30, one Thai worker was killed when the Myanmar warship opened fire at three Thai fishing boats. One boat with the most Myanmar workers was seized and four Thai fishing crew arrested.
Thanathip said the Thais are being detained on Koh Song off the coast of Ranong, and that the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee says Myanmar is in the process of releasing the detainees.
Thanathip added that Paetongtarn had learned from the Myanmar ambassador that his country had no objection to releasing the four detainees, but their release was still subject to Myanmar’s legal process.
The prime minister expressed her concerns to the ambassador and indicated that to ensure the detainees are released as soon as possible, she will send Maris to hold talks with his counterpart.
The spokesman said Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has also expressed concern for the families of the four detainees and has ordered the border committee and relevant agencies to keep the relatives updated on the detainees’ wellbeing.
Thanathip said Phumtham has also assured the families that he would do his best to ensure that the four are released as soon as possible.