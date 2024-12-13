Thai foreign minister to negotiate release of 4 captured fishing crew

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has been tasked with negotiating the release of four Thai fishing crew who were captured by a Myanmar warship last month.

Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, Defence Ministry spokesman, said on Friday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed Maris to meet his Myanmar counterpart on December 19 to negotiate the release of the four fishing crew.

On November 30, one Thai worker was killed when the Myanmar warship opened fire at three Thai fishing boats. One boat with the most Myanmar workers was seized and four Thai fishing crew arrested.