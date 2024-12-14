A look at 4 locations chosen by govt for ‘Houses for Thais’ campaign

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday said that the government would move forward with the “Baan Pheu Khon Thai” (Houses for Thais) campaign, aiming to provide low- and middle-income earners affordable housing near urban centres.

The campaign will develop housing and condominium projects on lands owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), she said.

On Friday, the Transport Ministry said it would unveil specifications and models for houses and condominiums under the campaign on January 20 at Bangkok’s Krung Thep Apiwat Central Station.

The project will begin at four pilot locations, namely Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, Pathum Thani’s Chiang Rak area, near the Thonburi Railway Station in Bangkok, and in Chiang Mai province, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said.

The Nation looks at these four locations to provide details of projects that could fulfill the dream of owning a home for many Thais.

The first location, in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, is located at Nikhom Rotfai Km 11, a housing project on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road. The area includes an existing housing community and a vast public park.

The SRT has plans to further develop a mixed-use residential and commercial project on the 279-rai (44.64 hectares) empty plot here, with an investment budget of 100 billion baht, according to SRT Asset Ltd (SRTA), the rail authority’s asset management arm.