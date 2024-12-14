Four women arrested in Bangkok for allegedly running illegal surrogacy

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Friday arrested a Thai woman at a condominium in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area as part of its crackdown on a gang offering illegal surrogacy service.

Amonya (last name withheld), is believed to be an agent in charge of recruiting young women to be surrogates for couples who could not get pregnant in exchange for money, the DSI informed during a press event on Friday.

Last week, officials of DSI’s Human Trafficking Division arrested three women at a hospital in Bang Kapi district for running surrogacy service without a permit. The three, who work as a doctor and nurses at the hospital, reportedly injected human embryos into the uterus of surrogate women in exchange for money, said a DSI official.

Further investigation revealed that the three were working with Amonya, who has been providing them with surrogacy candidates.

The four have been charged with using assisted reproductive technology and providing surrogacy service without a permit, the DSI said.