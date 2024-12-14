Flood cuts off Asian Highway in Chumphon, gateway to South

Heavy rain that has poured down since Friday evening has caused flooding in eight districts of Chumphon province, cutting off several sections of Asian Highway 41, which serves as a major route to the South of Thailand, local officials reported on Saturday.

The affected districts are Muang, Tha Sae, Pathio, Sawi, Thung Tako, Lang Suan, Lamae and Phato.

Officials on Saturday morning deployed a roadblock at Pathomphon Intersection in Muang district, directing motorists heading south from Prachuap Khiri Khan province to use Phetkasem Road instead of the flooded Asian Highway.

Meanwhile, those travelling north from Ranong province have been told to use Pato-Ranong Highway from Wang Tako Intersection in Lang Suan district.

Local officials also shut down traffic on Asian Highway in front of the Aphakon Kiattiwong Military Camp in Muang district because of rising floodwater. Motorists are advised to use a bypass road leading to Thailand National Sports University to get to the downtown area of Chumphon instead.

Roadblocks were deployed on several flooded parts of Asian Highway 41 in Sawi, Thung Tako, Lang Suan and Lamae districts, while traffic-police officers directed motorists to use alternative and bypass routes.

Motorists and residents have been advised to follow latest updates by the province and police regularly, since the flood level could rise further amid the continued rainfall.