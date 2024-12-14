Govt under pressure over move allowing foreign pilots on domestic routes

The Thai government has recently approved a measure allowing Thai airlines to temporarily hire foreign pilots to fly domestic routes.
This decision comes in response to a surge in domestic tourism and a shortage of pilots, leading to concerns about flight capacity and ticket prices.
The increasing demand for domestic travel, particularly during the peak tourist season, has strained the capacity of Thai airlines. The shortage of pilots, coupled with the limited number of aircraft, has resulted in higher ticket prices and reduced flight availability.
To alleviate this problem, the Thai government has allowed airlines to lease aircraft with foreign pilots.
This decision, however, has raised concerns from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding potential safety implications and compliance with international standards.
The ICAO has expressed concerns about the potential impact of allowing foreign pilots to operate aircraft in Thai airspace.
The organisation has strict regulations governing pilot licensing, training, and experience, and any deviation from these standards could have serious consequences for aviation safety.
Thai Vietjet, a low-cost carrier, has been at the forefront of this initiative. The airline has requested permission to hire foreign pilots to operate leased aircraft on domestic routes. This temporary measure will allow Thai Vietjet to increase its flight frequency, especially on popular routes such as Chiang Mai and Phuket.
Thai pilots concerned
While the government's decision aims to address the immediate crisis, it has raised concerns among Thai pilots.
The Thai Pilots Association has expressed concerns about the potential impact on Thai pilots' employment opportunities and the potential risks to Thailand's aviation safety standards.
The association has emphasised that Thailand currently has adequate qualified pilots and that the government should focus on addressing the root causes of the pilot shortage, such as improving training and retention programmes.
The Thai government faces a delicate balancing act between stimulating the economy and ensuring aviation safety.
By allowing foreign pilots to fly domestic routes, the government aims to boost tourism and alleviate economic pressures. However, it is crucial to maintain stringent safety standards and ensure that the decision does not compromise the quality of air travel.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn emphasised that the government and aviation authorities would work closely with the ICAO to address the concerns and to ensure that the temporary measure does not jeopardise Thailand's aviation safety reputation.
He said that by implementing robust oversight mechanisms and adhering to international standards, Thailand can mitigate the risks associated with this decision and maintain its position as a leading aviation hub in the region.