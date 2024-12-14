Govt under pressure over move allowing foreign pilots on domestic routes

The Thai government has recently approved a measure allowing Thai airlines to temporarily hire foreign pilots to fly domestic routes.

This decision comes in response to a surge in domestic tourism and a shortage of pilots, leading to concerns about flight capacity and ticket prices.

The increasing demand for domestic travel, particularly during the peak tourist season, has strained the capacity of Thai airlines. The shortage of pilots, coupled with the limited number of aircraft, has resulted in higher ticket prices and reduced flight availability.

To alleviate this problem, the Thai government has allowed airlines to lease aircraft with foreign pilots.

This decision, however, has raised concerns from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding potential safety implications and compliance with international standards.

The ICAO has expressed concerns about the potential impact of allowing foreign pilots to operate aircraft in Thai airspace.

The organisation has strict regulations governing pilot licensing, training, and experience, and any deviation from these standards could have serious consequences for aviation safety.



Thai Vietjet, a low-cost carrier, has been at the forefront of this initiative. The airline has requested permission to hire foreign pilots to operate leased aircraft on domestic routes. This temporary measure will allow Thai Vietjet to increase its flight frequency, especially on popular routes such as Chiang Mai and Phuket.

