80 marching bands face-off in Thailand World Music Championships

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, assistant to the education minister and Education Ministry spokesperson, said on Sunday that the marching bands were from seven countries – Thailand, Poland, South Africa, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.
“Si Sa Ket is ready to host the competition, and we have prepared the Cultural Arts Center Auditorium, Vi Sommai Stadium, Si Sa Ket train station, Si Sa Ket Aquarium, Kukhan Road, Kudwai Public Park and Si Sa Ket Stadium for the competition,” he said.
Siripong, a former Bhumjaithai Party MP from the province, has invited locals as well as people from nearby provinces to watch the competition for free, saying that learning is not only in the classroom.
For more information, please visit twmc.or.th or TWCM social media pages.