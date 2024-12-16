South braces for more flooding, North remains cool and windy

Thailand’s south is once again being battered by heavy downpours, with reports of severe flooding affecting Kiriwong Village in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Lan Saka District.
The flash flood originated from the Tha Dee watershed in the Khao Luang mountain range and surged through the village, rising to almost 3 metres above normal levels, before flowing downstream along the Tha Dee canal towards the city centre of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Reports also indicate rising water levels at several key waterfalls along the Khao Luang mountain range, including Khun Nam, Phrom Lok, Ai Khiao, Wang Lung and Yod Luang. These rivers flow through Lan Saka, Mueang, Phrom Khiri and Nopphitam districts, where significant amounts of water continue to surge downstream, contributing to the worsening flood situation across the province.
The Nakhon Si Thammarat Public Relations Office has issued warnings that strong currents from the Sal Khun and Khao Kaeo canals in Lan Saka District are flowing into low-lying areas. Residents near the Saothong canal in Lan Saka and Ron Phibun districts have been advised to move belongings to safer locations and prepare for evacuation.
At 11.11pm last night, the Province issued a warning to residents in the municipal area, covering 20 communities across four zones. Water levels are expected to rise and flood these areas around 4pm today (December 16). Residents are advised to move belongings and evacuate vulnerable groups to safe locations.
Adding to the misery, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for heavy to very heavy rain in the southern region and strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand. Provinces expected to experience the heaviest rainfall today include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be strong, reaching 2–3 metres in height, and over 3 metres during thunderstorms. People along the eastern coast should be cautious of waves surging onto the shore. Mariners are urged to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in stormy conditions, while small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during this period.
The conditions are very different in the upper part of Thailand where a cold air mass from China extending over the north and the South China Sea will result in a 1–3°C drop in temperatures and strong winds. Residents in the north are advised to protect their health and guard against fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.