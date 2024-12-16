South braces for more flooding, North remains cool and windy

Thailand’s south is once again being battered by heavy downpours, with reports of severe flooding affecting Kiriwong Village in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Lan Saka District.

The flash flood originated from the Tha Dee watershed in the Khao Luang mountain range and surged through the village, rising to almost 3 metres above normal levels, before flowing downstream along the Tha Dee canal towards the city centre of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Reports also indicate rising water levels at several key waterfalls along the Khao Luang mountain range, including Khun Nam, Phrom Lok, Ai Khiao, Wang Lung and Yod Luang. These rivers flow through Lan Saka, Mueang, Phrom Khiri and Nopphitam districts, where significant amounts of water continue to surge downstream, contributing to the worsening flood situation across the province.