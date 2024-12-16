Farmers queue at govt banks on first day of rice payments

Farmers in 17 northern provinces were the first to receive payments of 1,000 baht per rai under the government’s new rice subsidy scheme on Monday.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat presided over the ceremony to launch the subsidy scheme, targeting 4.3 million farmers across the country.

The Cabinet resolved earlier this month to pay the 1,000-baht subsidy on a maximum 10 rai per household after the rice price dropped below 10,000 baht per tonne.