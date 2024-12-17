Police, AMLO seize 2.5 billion baht worth of assets from con gang

Police and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) announced on Tuesday that they had successfully traced and seized assets worth 2.5 billion baht from a con gang run by a Chinese national.

Pol Lt-General Thatchai Pitanilabutr, assistant national police chief, called a press conference with AMLO secretary-general Thepsu Bowornchotdara to announce that they had seized 2.5 billion baht worth of assets from a gang run by Shaoxian Su.

They said initial investigation showed that the gang had caused damages to some 1,500 victims, but so far, only 1,351 had registered their complaints.

The authorities have called on the rest to register their complaints by December 25, so they are eligible for a share in the seized assets.