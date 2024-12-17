Police, AMLO seize 2.5 billion baht worth of assets from con gang

Police and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) announced on Tuesday that they had successfully traced and seized assets worth 2.5 billion baht from a con gang run by a Chinese national.
Pol Lt-General Thatchai Pitanilabutr, assistant national police chief, called a press conference with AMLO secretary-general Thepsu Bowornchotdara to announce that they had seized 2.5 billion baht worth of assets from a gang run by Shaoxian Su.
They said initial investigation showed that the gang had caused damages to some 1,500 victims, but so far, only 1,351 had registered their complaints.
The authorities have called on the rest to register their complaints by December 25, so they are eligible for a share in the seized assets.
Thepsu said the victims will have to undergo a procedure of proving the amount they have lost to this gang before the AMLO gives them a share of the seized assets.
He said the assets confiscated include land plots, a room in a luxury condo, savings accounts and riverside mansions in Nonthaburi worth up to 700 million baht.
Thepsu said these assets will be auctioned off and the money shared among the victims based on the value of damages sustained, which will be proven via a civil court process.
Thatchai said police had received complaints against the gang in September 2022, and launched an investigation before arresting several Thai members of the so-called gang.
He explained that the gang used a hybrid scamming technique, in which they selected victims and wooed them until they fell in love, before talking them into investing in fake businesses.
The money from the victims was credited to the bank accounts of the Thai suspects, who would either transfer the funds to Su or purchase assets to launder the money.
Thatchai said the 1,351 victims who have registered with the police say they have lost 2.2 billion baht to the gang. He said the AMLO will give the rest of the victims until Christmas Day to register complaints before it starts the process of splitting the assets among the victims.