Northeast sees drop of 1-2°C, isolated thundershowers for South

Thailand’s Northeast region will experience a drop in temperature of 1-2 degrees Celsius with strong winds on Wednesday as the moderate high-pressure system from China moves toward Vietnam and upper Laos, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
This condition will also bring cool to cold weather and morning fog to the North, the Central region including metropolitan Bangkok, the East, and the upper South.
Cold to very cold weather is forecast on mountaintops in the North and Northeast, with frost in some areas, it added, urging residents to take care of their health in the changing weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated thunderstorms in the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in storms. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cold to cool with morning fog. Temperature lows of 14-19°C and highs of 27-33°C. Cold to very cold with isolated frost on the mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds and 1-2°C drop in temperature. Lows of 10-18°C and highs of 28-31°C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning. Lows of 18-20°C and highs of 30-32°C.
East: Cool in the morning: Lows of 18-23°C and highs of 31-33°C. Waves below 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool mornings with isolated thunderstorms mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 20-25°C and highs of 30-33°C. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C. Wave height 1 metre high rising to 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool in the morning. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 31-33°C.