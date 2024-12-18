Northeast sees drop of 1-2°C, isolated thundershowers for South

Thailand’s Northeast region will experience a drop in temperature of 1-2 degrees Celsius with strong winds on Wednesday as the moderate high-pressure system from China moves toward Vietnam and upper Laos, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

This condition will also bring cool to cold weather and morning fog to the North, the Central region including metropolitan Bangkok, the East, and the upper South.

Cold to very cold weather is forecast on mountaintops in the North and Northeast, with frost in some areas, it added, urging residents to take care of their health in the changing weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated thunderstorms in the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in storms. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned.