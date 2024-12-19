Thais shifting towards sustainable, affordable holidays: Traveloka study

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024

85% are seeking eco-friendly travel options, with a strong preference for exploring local destinations over international travel

 

Thais are now prioritising sustainable and affordable holidays, with domestic travel leading the way, according to a new Traveloka study highlighting emerging trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

 

The findings from a survey of nearly 12,000 people across nine countries, including over 2,000 Thais, were revealed in the report "Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travellers".

 

Key findings for Thai travellers:

  • Sustainability is a priority: 85% of Thai respondents prioritise sustainable travel options, exceeding the regional average of 80%.
  • Nature's allure: Mountains and national parks (72%) and beaches and coastal attractions (65%) are the top choices for Thai travellers.
  • Domestic dominance: Domestic travel remains popular, with 70% of Thais favouring local destinations due to cost and convenience.
  • Price sensitivity: Affordability is a key factor for 41% of Thai travellers, influencing their accommodation choices and even their destination selection.
  • Digital and traditional: While social media (46%) is a popular tool for travel planning, 72% of Thais still prefer cash payments, highlighting a blend of digital and traditional preferences.
     

 

Caesar Indra

 

Changing travel landscape

Caesar Indra, president of Traveloka, emphasised that understanding travellers’ changing preferences is crucial for the regional tourism industry.

 

"APAC's diverse market presents exciting opportunities, but it demands a nuanced approach," said Indra. "Understanding the unique needs of travellers is crucial for success. By incorporating these insights into innovative strategies, we can create more meaningful travel experiences."

 


 

