Thais shifting towards sustainable, affordable holidays: Traveloka study

Thais are now prioritising sustainable and affordable holidays, with domestic travel leading the way, according to a new Traveloka study highlighting emerging trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

The findings from a survey of nearly 12,000 people across nine countries, including over 2,000 Thais, were revealed in the report "Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travellers".

Key findings for Thai travellers: