Thais shifting towards sustainable, affordable holidays: Traveloka study

Thais are now prioritising sustainable and affordable holidays, with domestic travel leading the way, according to a new Traveloka study highlighting emerging trends in the Asia-Pacific region.
The findings from a survey of nearly 12,000 people across nine countries, including over 2,000 Thais, were revealed in the report "Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travellers".
Key findings for Thai travellers:
Changing travel landscape
Caesar Indra, president of Traveloka, emphasised that understanding travellers’ changing preferences is crucial for the regional tourism industry.
"APAC's diverse market presents exciting opportunities, but it demands a nuanced approach," said Indra. "Understanding the unique needs of travellers is crucial for success. By incorporating these insights into innovative strategies, we can create more meaningful travel experiences."