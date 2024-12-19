2 killed, 3 injured in deadly shooting in Bueng Kan

A man in Bueng Kan’s Phon Charoen district shot dead two neighbours and eventually turned the gun on himself on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Two other villagers and a rescue official were also injured in the shooting, which broke out at about 12.50pm in Phon Charoen’s Nong Hua Chang area.

Police said the gunman was identified as Sakkarin Singto, 30, and no motive for the shooting had been established as of press time.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two bodies on the road and two injured villagers as well as an injured rescue official. All were rushed to hospital.