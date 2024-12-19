45 buffaloes abandoned by cross-border smugglers on Thai-Laos border

A gang of animal smugglers left their herd of 45 buffaloes abandoned in the Hueang River on the Thai-Laos border after a face-off with local authorities on Thursday morning.

The 24th Border Patrol Police Command said it had received a tip-off that the smugglers were hiding on the river bank near Ban Na Jan village in Loei’s Pak Tom subdistrict. Intelligence reports had shown that they were smuggling animals into Thailand via the river.

At around 4.30am on Thursday, a six-wheel truck pulled up on the Laos side, when at least two men began offloading buffaloes into a makeshift pen near the river bank.

The police officers waited until 6.20am, when the truck had driven away, to confront the gang of men while they were herding the buffaloes across the river over to the Thai side.