Pabuk storm heading to Thailand is fake news

Warnings on social media that tropical storm “Pabuk” would hit Thailand on Friday (December 20) are not true, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre said on Thursday.
The centre reported that it had checked with the Thai Meteorological Department, who confirmed that no storm is approaching Thailand.
The department added that it would notify the public of any storm that could affect Thailand at least three days in advance in its weather forecast.
The department said in its 7-day weather forecast that from December 20 to 23, a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand, bringing cool to cold weather and strong winds to the upper country. The Northeast will see temperatures drop by 2-4 °C, while other regions will be 1-3 °C colder.
On December 24-25, the high-pressure system over upper Thailand will weaken, causing the temperature to rise slightly with fog in the morning.
The moderate to rather strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower Southern region will bring isolated thunderstorms to the area throughout the period. Waves in the lower Gulf are about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
The centre asked the public not to share this fake information. For updates on the latest weather conditions, go to the website www.tmd.go.th, facebook.com/tmd.go.th/, use the application ‘Thai Weather’, or call 1182.