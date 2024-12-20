Immigration police check Phuket airport’s readiness ahead of holidays

The Royal Thai Police’s Immigration Bureau on Thursday inspected the readiness of Phuket International Airport ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, when foreign visitors to the resort island are expected to spike.

Led by Pol Lt General Panumas Bunyalak, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, and joined by Monchai Tanode, the airport’s director, the inspection focused on ensuring the convenience and safety of tourists using the airport during the long holidays.

Panumas said the Immigration Bureau has been complying with the government’s policy of increasing ease of entry for foreign tourists, in line with the waiving of visa requirements for over 90 countries and territories in a bid to boost tourism.

He said the document scanning process for incoming passengers has been streamlined, with some unnecessary steps eliminated. Immigration police officers have also been supervising the snake line queuing at the airport’s immigration counters, as well as increasing deployed personnel during weekends and holidays to cope with an increased passenger load.